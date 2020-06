A Michiana man was involved in a deadly crash this morning in central Indiana.

It happened on US-31 near Tipton County Road 300 North just after 5:15 a.m.

Police say Anthony Jackson, 50, of Benton Harbor was driving a pickup north on US-31 but he was driving in the southbound lanes.

The driver, Corey Taylor, 33, of Kokomo died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.