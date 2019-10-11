Benton Harbor man among 3 arrested for string of Wis. car thefts

Three men, including one from Benton Harbor, are facing numerous charges after authorities say they are responsible for a series of burglaries and stolen vehicles in southern Wisconsin.

Nineteen-year-old Juriese E. Bell, of Benton Harbor, was among two others arrested Saturday after a vehicle they used to escape arrest by Shorewood Hills, Wisconsin, police was found outside a home in Madison.

Also arrested were 24-year-old Cleaster Moon and 19-year-old Stephon E. Williams, both of Madison.

The trio was arrested after authorities said they tried to outrun police. A juvenile was also arrested for taking part in several Shorewood Hills burglaries.

Moon is facing 17 charges, including burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, theft and misappropriating ID information to take money in three separate Dane County, Wisconsin, cases. Bell is facing eight charges, and Williams is facing six.

For the full story from our sister station WMTV, click here.

