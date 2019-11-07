Benton Harbor hires new high school principal

School board trustees have unanimously hired a new principal for Benton Harbor High School.

On Tuesday, trustees approved Reedell Holmes of Muskegon Heights to take over.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Holmes, a turn-around specialist originally from Mississippi, told trustees every school he has worked in was failing. He said he was able to improve achievement at all of them.

Holmes’ most recent position was as a floating principal for Grand Rapids Public Schools, where he helped younger principals.

Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 where they will hear a presentation on the district’s latest audit.

