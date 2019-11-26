Benton Harbor condo complex condemned, residents to be relocated

Some Benton Harbor residents will be leaving home this holiday season and won’t be coming back.

Their condo complex has been condemned.

“I have nowhere to go,” said Andrea Jackson, a resident of New Harbor Condominiums.

Jackson says she has been a property manager at the complex for about 15 years in exchange for modest accommodations.

The accommodations seem to get more and more modest as time goes one.

Warmth now comes from two small space heaters. The cold water works, but the hot water hasn’t for years.

“When people want to ask me how? Turn it around. It’s so easy, turn it around. How would you feel? What would you do? Would you go to a shelter?” Jackson asked.

The choices are few. The complex has been condemned.

One water main feeds all three buildings, and it will be shut off at a date yet to be determined.

The concern is over the many water leaks and how the pipes will fare over the coming winter given that two of the three buildings on the grounds do not have heat.

“Because it’s a safety concern, you know. This [pipe] breaks, and the next thing you know, the second floor falls on the first. That's not a good situation,” Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski said. “I’m also concerned for the city water system, because if it blows huge pipes and there’s a huge drop in pressure, you know, there could be a contamination of the water system.’

About 10 residents live at New Harbor, yet 16 News Now was told the water bill last month was $5,000, perhaps one way to appreciate the amount of water being lost to leaks.

The remaining residents are being evacuated, not evicted, and we’re told none have been outright against the idea of being relocated.

“This is a humanitarian issue, it’s also a financial issue, it’s also a safety issue. It takes, to me, everything. And so, we're making a public plea to help these people for those who can do that, to help them find some alternative housing," Witkowski said.

He says the Emergency Shelter Service and Harbor Country Mission have given assistance, but more help is needed.

Anyone in a position to help is asked to call the Berrien County Treasurer at 269-982-8645.

The condo complex is owned by several parties who have various outstanding debts. The total water and sewer bill arrearage is said to be $116,000.

Meantime, 43 of the 90 condos on the grounds were seized by Berrien County due to delinquent property tax payments.

