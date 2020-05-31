Benton Harbor community 'tired' of racial injustice, protest over George Floyd's death

The Benton Harbor community rallied together in the wake of George Floyd's death in an emotional protest.

16 News Now tells us why protest leaders say they are tired of feeling the pain of racial injustice.

These protesters express their anger, pain, and frustration over George Floyds death.

Ayanna Johnson also speaks out for her son Darius, who was gunned down in a police involved shooting in 2016.

"We're all crying and feel the same pain. We all hurt the same way and it is not fair. There is not a night where I don't drop on my knees and cry myself to sleep and pray for everybody else's son," Johnson said.

Protest leaders say this pain and anger is nothing new.

"It's like a broken record that we have to continue to rise--we have to continue to rise as a people. We have to rise as a people and not stay silent when we see things," said S.H.A.R.P Foundation Founder Gwen Swanigan.

This is the same park Swanigan began her foundation to end racial profiling and injustice in 2018.

Both she and Johnson say they're tired of continued unfair treatment toward people of color, years after they began the fight to end it.

"I'm beyond tired. I'm past tired. It was like now or never. So I'm hoping for peace and I hope that this reaches everybody because I cry and I hurt everyday for my son. [Police officers] get to go home with their families and that's not fair," Johnson said.

Remembering victims of racial injustice in their own community, while joining the rest of the country in protesting for George Floyd.

Some of the other speakers included area religious leaders and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

