Public hearing held for 2019-2020 Benton Harbor city budget

Benton Harbor city officials are giving the public a look at the fiscal health of the 2019-2020 budget.

City manager Darwin Watson says the city is "doing good," and some departments, such as public safety, will see a reduced budget due to streamlining operations.

"What we always have been told is we need to throw more policemen at patrolling. That's not always true," he said. "It's strategic targeted patrolling -- that is what we've done. What we've also said is we needed 5 people on the road. We really don't."

Watson added the public safety department budget is decreasing by roughly $500,000 without the change affecting staffing.

The Benton Harbor millage rates remain unchanged for 2019-2020. Watson said the taxable value for the city went from $110 million to $116 million, a six percent increase. The city will receive $140,000 in revenue, thanks to the boost in taxable value.

City commissioners are expected to vote on the upcoming budget June 17 since the budget has to be in place by July 1, when the 2019-2020 fiscal year begins.