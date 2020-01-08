Benton Harbor approves monthly trash check

Benton Harbor city commissioners approved paying Wecycle Industrial Sanitation its monthly fee of just over $39,000, with the stipulation that it be given to Robert Edwards.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, three people claim ownership of the company. The contract was signed by Edwards, but siblings Virginia Huddleston and Jewell gave the city a letter stating that Edwards was no longer to pick up the check.

Commissioner Duane Seats said the money needs to be given to the person who signed the contract and is doing the work.

In November, trash was not picked up for almost a week because Edwards said Huddleston did not pay any of the bills.

Edwards said he needed the money to pay for fuel and landfill fees.