Benton Harbor School Board selects new trustee

The Benton Harbor School Board has selected a new trustee.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say trustees unanimously chose former Benton Harbor City Manager Darwin Watson as the newest trustee.

Watson will take the place of former President Stephen Mitchell, who died in September.

Watson was fired twice in August, first as city manager and then as chief of staff to Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

School board officials say Watson's term will end in December 2020 if he isn't elected in November 2020.

