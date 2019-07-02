Benton Harbor School Board rejects tentative agreement with state

At Tuesday night's meeting, the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education rejected a tentative agreement with the governor's office to avoid shutting down the high school.

The board said they never agreed to any of this, and community members and the mayor said they will pursue legal action and protest if that is what it comes to.

"This community does not and will not support any tentative agreement, plan and proposal with 'shut down' on the table,” Mayor Marcus Muhammad said.

The proposal said the board would have one academic year to get the high school in order. If not, it would close.

“Giving you a year to do something that's been done in 15 years. Make it make sense. You know, common sense don't cost no quarter,” a community member said.

Some questioned the governor's office's integrity.

"I have serious complaints with the governor's staff… Disrespectful, intimidating and lying,” Benton Harbor School Board Member Patricia Rush said.

"All of the abuses, the bribery that this state has afflicted on Benton Harbor Area Schools is high crimes and misdemeanors,” Muhammad said.

To help address the district's general fund deficit, the proposal would require the district to develop an Enhanced Deficit Elimination Plan and give monthly financial reports.

"Is this about the kids, or is this about finances? And let's have a real conversation of what has really been happening in the district since the state has been here,” a community member said.

"You're asking people to come up with a strategic plan. They need a strategic plan to fix the district. They're the government,” another community member said.

The board, educators and the community would also meet with national experts for a "day of learning."

Some academic goals in the proposal include hiring a highly qualified superintendent and CFO and retaining them for the entire school year, as well as increasing the number of certified teachers and decreasing long-term substitute teachers.

The board's next steps are currently unknown. The vice president declined to comment.

The governor's office said the school board's action to vote down the resolution to put students first is a setback.

