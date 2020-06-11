Benton Harbor School Board looking to raise wages for veteran teachers

Benton Harbor School Board trustees are looking at ways to get fair wages for long-time teachers.

Some veteran teachers say they are being paid less than some newly-hired teachers, in part due to pay freezes.

The Herald Palladium reports school employees also had their pay cut by 10% in 2012.

The superintendent says they are working on a four-phase plan to return that funding.

Another way for the district to be able to pay teachers more is the amp up efforts to recruit students.

Officials say they've had over 3,000 students attending other schools, causing $24 million dollars to leave the district annually.

