Benton Harbor Farmers Market set to open Wednesday

The Berrien County Health Department says the Benton Harbor Farmers Market will open for the season, Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the market will not be offering special events or activities this year.

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesdays through September 2 in the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor.

Read the entire news release below:

The Berrien County Health Department is pleased to announce that the Benton Harbor Farmers Market will open for another season on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The market will run from 10am to 3pm every Wednesday in the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor.

Each week from opening day through September 2nd, the Benton Harbor Farmers Market will offer a wide variety of locally-grown and affordable fresh fruits and vegetables. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market will not be offering special events or activities this year; extra precautions to prevent illness will be in place, including social distancing, hand hygiene options, and strong encouragement of face coverings while shopping.

The market will still welcome the use of Bridge Cards (EBT), Senior Project FRESH, and WIC Project FRESH coupons that can be used to purchase qualifying items in addition to accepting cash. Again this year, the market provide Bridge Card holders an opportunity to double their spending power with the Double Up Food Bucks program.

“Across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for families and communities as well as for farmers who are integral to the agricultural food supply chain and Berrien’s local economy,” said Nicki Britten, Health Officer for the Berrien County Health Department. “With an unusually high number of families facing financial difficulties right now, the Benton Harbor Farmers Market is as important as ever as it provides an affordable option for fresh, healthy food while creating economic opportunity for local growers.”

The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is operated by the Berrien County Health Department and supported by grant funding from Be Healthy Berrien through the United Way of Southwest Michigan and the Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation. New vendors are welcome and encouraged to contact the Berrien County Health Department for more information. Find additional information about the market and how to become a vendor at www.bchdmi.org.