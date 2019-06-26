Benton Harbor Farmers Market opens for another season

The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is open for another season.

The market runs every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Dwight Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor. This year, the market will feature several new local vendors.

One vendor said it has been a tough year for farmers, but engaging with the community at the market makes it all worthwhile.

"Many nights, I've gotten very frustrated and almost felt like I wanted to quit," farmer Vedette Palis Cordes said. "All of a sudden, that attitude changes when I'm at my markets. People like this lovely customer over here remind me that I am probably doing something good here and that I'm not completely insane."

Customers with the Michigan Bridge Card get items half off at the market.

