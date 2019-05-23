Benton Harbor Boost Mobile robbed at gunpoint

Benton Harbor police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Boost Mobile store at gunpoint.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 19 at the Pipestone Street store.

One of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Police say the suspects took cell phones and money.

One of the suspects was a black male, about 6'1" tall with a slim build. He was wearing all black with a hood covering his face.

The second suspect was a black male, about 5'9" tall, with a medium build. He was wearing all black with a white scarf around his face.

This is the fourth time in four years that the Boost Mobile store has been robbed, and police are asking for the community's help. If you have any information, please call the Benton Harbor tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers.

