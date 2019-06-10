Benton Harbor school board reveals proposal to keep high school open

A proposal from the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education was submitted Monday in an attempt to keep Benton Harbor High School open while strengthening the district as a whole.

The board wishes for full accountability and transparency on all sides.

“We gave what we thought was needed based on leadership, academics, based on students’ rights, etc., so that's why we had that outline,” Vice President Joseph Taylor said.

The outline details plans to improve student graduation rates through development plans and ensuring district curricula meet state guidelines.

But at Monday's school board meeting, some were not too happy with the outline presented.

“It's just like, 'OK, I’m going to write a paper to a professor and I’m just going to BS him all the way through,’” Benton Harbor resident Yolanda Bell said.

Bell was born and raised in Benton Harbor but sent her children to Coloma schools after her son was stabbed in third grade.

She says she doesn't want her grandchildren going to Benton Harbor schools until the district changes but is willing to give this new school board a chance.

“I want them to stand up to the nepotism that's here,” Bell said. “I want them to stand up and give these children what they need and what they desire and what they deserve.”

The board is asking for the state's help in addressing the district's debt and finding out where exactly that came from. They also want the state to designate Benton Harbor a critical shortage area. That would open up the pool of retired teachers and administrators to recruit from.

“Benton Harbor Area Schools gives you that culture and climate to help your kid above all other school districts,” Taylor said.

A local pastor said closing the high school would be an injustice to the community.

“It affects their learning,” Taurus Montgomery said. “It affects a sense of pride to know that, man my school could be shut down. All the kids that I've talked to, they don't want their school to be shut down.”

The board will present its option later this week, but for Bell, she hopes that they commit to their promises and plans.

“You have plans to do a lot of things,” Bell said. “But what makes now different because the threat is there. When the threat is no longer there, what will you do? That's my concern. Will we be back here again?”

The board will be meeting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Lansing on Wednesday. The board has until Friday to vote on a plan for the future of the high school and the district.

Meanwhile, the students will be holding a peace walk Tuesday morning to show support for their school.

The school board also officially accepted the resignation of CEO Dr. Robert Herrera at the end of the meeting. Herrera had a three-year contract with the school district.

Patricia Robinson has been appointed the interim superintendent.

