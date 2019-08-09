Benton Harbor Area Schools CFO seeks funds for superintendent search

The chief financial officer of Benton Harbor Area Schools says there's no money to help the school board look for a new superintendent.

Scott Johnson wants trustees to move money to pay for the search, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Some trustees want a limited search because they feel the current interim superintendent is doing a great job.

The future of the district remains in limbo, as state officials proposed a plan to close the high school in 2020 in exchange for eliminating part of the district's $18.4 million debt.

Finding a highly qualified superintendent has been one of the state's requirements while negotiations continue between state officials and the trustees.

