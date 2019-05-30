Benton Harbor Area Schools CEO likely taking another job

The CEO of Benton Harbor Are Schools, Robert Herrera, is likely leaving the troubled district.

The Farmington Public Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday night to offer Herrera its superintendent job, our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say. He is now negotiating a contract there.

Herrera has only been with Benton Harbor for a year but told NewsCenter 16 recently there were other positions for which he was a good match. He also said now is the best time to leave because Benton Harbor's school board will soon resume control from the state.

Herrera told NewsCenter 16 Thursday he hoped to have accomplished more in Benton Harbor Area Schools.

"There was a lot of work behind the scenes just getting better, just the business of the district," he said in a phone interview. "Working with the teachers and principals. In terms of the learning environment, we were able to get started on some curriculum reform initiatives, so that was good.

"I never really got to finish more of a strategic plan because, as of Dec. 30, things changed dramatically for me here."

Herrera said the Farmington Hills board meeting will likely happen June 4. If approved, he will take over there July 1.

