Benton Harbor school board trustees closer to selecting new superintendent

Benton Harbor school board trustees are moving closer to selecting a new superintendent.

The trustees plan to narrow the list of candidates from four to two after interviews Dec. 9 in the Benton Harbor High School library.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, President Joseph Taylor could not disclose who the four candidates are because they were chosen during a closed session at a special meeting.

“We’ll have a superintendent within two weeks,” Taylor said.

Taylor could not comment if Superintendent Patricia Robinson is one of the four people being interviewed Dec. 9. .

Robinson became interim superintendent after former Superintendent/CEO Bob Herrera resigned on June 10.

