Ben's Soft Pretzels teams up with community to feed front-line workers

The Ben’s Soft Pretzels family is proud to participate in helping to put smiles on the faces of those who need it most. Ben’s Soft Pretzels and their franchise partners have teamed up with their communities to provide more than 6,000 free pretzels to the men and women battling on the front lines, as well as to hungry kids.

“We are so grateful to the men and women who run in when we are running out,” said Brian Krider, Co-Founder of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. “We are also very thankful to the communities that have become sponsors through our Pretzel Partners Program. Without them, we would not be able to financially put this many smiles on people’s faces. Some of the darkest times in our lives shed the brightest light on the greatness of the human spirit.”

The Pretzel Partnership Program allows members of the community to sponsor pretzel delivery to front line workers of their choice. For a $30 sponsorship, Ben’s Soft Pretzels will deliver 20 pretzels and 20 dipping sauces to a front line organization. From hospitals, first responders, and delivery professionals, Ben’s has and will continue to deliver. “We are not finished. We have thousands of more smiles to see. Our pretzels are not like anything else in the world. People just smile when they see a nearly ½ pound pretzel heading their way. We like it that way,” said Krider.

For more information on the Pretzel Partner Program please email info@benspretzels.com or go to pretzelpartners.com

In addition to the Pretzel Partnership Program, several Ben’s Soft Pretzels bakeries elected to feed hungry kids by providing free pretzels to children 18 and under to help combat hunger in light of school meal programs being reduced or eliminated.

