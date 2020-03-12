Bendix Theatre to become Bendix Arena, transform into esports facility

The Bendix Theatre is undergoing some big changes.

It will have a new name, transform into an esports facility, and get some upgrades.

The Century Center in South Bend has been around for more than four decades, and the chairs have never been replaced.

Boxes containing over 600 new chairs are being unpacked and installed this week in what will now be known as the Bendix Arena.

The new chairs have a black finish, cup holders, and are a little wider.

New flooring and carpeting has been installed as part of the transformation.

Bendix Arena will host the same events as before, but will also add esports.

“You'll be able to see individual gamers screens as they're playing. You'll be able to see running scores. You'll be able to interact with the competition in various formats as well. So it will become an intimate environment with almost 700 seats to experience first hand e-sports competitions,” explained City of South Bend Executive Director of Venues Jeff Jarnecke.

Work to install the needed technology will finish up in May and June.

Bendix arena is expected to launch as an e-sports facility in mid July.