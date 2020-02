Lots of sunshine overall the next 4 days!

TODAY: A chilly start with wind chills in the single digits. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s. Clear skies with plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Clouds build in overhead as some light lake-effect flurries roll in. Some slick spots by Thursday morning. Lows in the middle teens.

THURSDAY: Back-to-back cold weather. Afternoon highs in the middle 20s with mainly dry conditions into the afternoon and plenty of sunshine.