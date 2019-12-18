UPDATE: Service announced for beloved Tippecanoe Valley HS coach

Jeff Shriver, a beloved Tippecanoe Valley High School teacher and coach, has died weeks after a cancer diagnosis. He was 53.

The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation announced Shriver's death Wednesday evening.

Shriver was diagnosed with liver cancer on Nov. 21, the day after his birthday.

When 16 News Now talked with people close to Shriver over the weekend, his daughter called him "lively and very upbeat. He's always encouraging people and making a ruckus wherever he goes.”

"Jeff Shriver will always be a Valley Legend with the number of lives he has touched as a mentor, teacher, coach and friend," the school corporation release says. "TVSC will be committed to take on Shriver’s Viking Ambassador attitude and positive upbeat spirit in all of our work as we will continue to impact our students in a way that would make him proud."

Shriver was a teacher and coach at Tippecanoe Valley High School for nearly 30 years.

The school district said it will make counselors and local clergy available to students and staff Thursday morning as needed.

"From the heart of the Valley Family...Thank you Shrive," the school district release concludes.

A celebration of life will be held at Tippy Valley High School on Monday at 10 a.m. A private family burial will also take place Monday.

