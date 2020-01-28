Behind-the-scenes tasting event offers preview of South Bend fundraiser

A few local businesses attended a special behind-the-scenes tasting event Tuesday in South Bend.

Perfect Pairings is an upcoming fundraiser in South Bend between Unity Gardens and Ivy Tech Community College.

Tuesday afternoon was just a preview of the actual event. Proceeds from Perfect Pairings benefit both Unity Gardens and Ivy Tech's School of Hospitality.

The event featured four pairing stations, including different samples of wine, beer, cheese and chocolate.

"Sometimes we take it for granted that in our region, we have this rich culinary community," Unity Gardens founder and executive director Sara Stewart said. "We've been churning out some of our best chefs, so all the restaurants, all the focus on local food, we really have a hub here. And then with Unity Gardens in addition, we're making sure everyone can connect to healthy, fresh food, regardless if it's in the garden or in the restaurant."

The Perfect Pairings fundraiser will take Thursday, Feb. 6, at Aloft Hotel.

