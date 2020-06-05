Beautiful weekend ahead

Hot and humid this evening with a slight chance for isolated showers and storms. A cold front moves through this evening, and behind that we’ll see cooler and drier air working in for the weekend. Temps will fall into the 70s this evening, with overnight lows in the low 60s.

The weekend is looking great as cooler and less humid air will be in place. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day with mainly high, thin clouds at times. Highs this weekend in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We warm up early next week, especially Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. We’re tracking tropical storm Cristobal, which at this point look it looks like the remnants of the storm will be in our area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Then we turn cooler again and mainly dry for the rest of the week.

