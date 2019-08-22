Beautiful weekend ahead!

The cooler, drier air has finally arrived! We started the day with clouds, but we are seeing a nice mix of sun and clouds this evening. Skies will continue to clear. We will see very comfortable conditions this evening, and temps cooler tonight with lows in the 50s.

The next few days are looking great for just about anything outdoors with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. We should be seeing partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure works across the Great Lakes. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s, giving us some natural air conditioning. We do see some 80s return for the start of next week, with the return of humidity and shower /storm chances as well.

