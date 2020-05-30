Beautiful weather to finish off the weekend

It has been a very pleasant day across Michiana with sunshine and a few clouds. It has been a little cooler than normal, though, and that will continue through the rest of the weekend. Clear skies are expected tonight with lows getting down into the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be just as comfortable as today, with even more sunshine expected. Highs will top off in the upper 60s. Normally we’re in the mid 70s. More clouds move in on Monday with temps getting back into the low 70s. There will be a slight chance for showers late in the day and into Monday night. Then the heat kicks in again with 80s the rest of the week. More showers and storms possible, with the best chance looking like Wednesday at this point, though there are low chances each day through the rest of the 10 day period.