Beautiful weather through the weekend

Beautiful weather with low humidity is here to stay as we head through the weekend. This evening it will definitely be feeling like football weather with skies becoming mostly clear with temperatures falling quickly into the 60s with overnight lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be just as nice as today with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s. We will warm it up a touch on Sunday, but the humidity will remain low. We will see more active weather returning on Monday. Temperatures won’t be much different, but the humidity returns, along with showers and storms. Temperatures remain near to below normal next week with a few chances for showers and some t-storms.

