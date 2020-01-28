Beacon issues statement on precautions against new strain of coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, including the U.S., precautions are being taken in Michiana to prepare for a potential outbreak.

Beacon Health says, "Beacon maintains a constant state of readiness for response to patients with infectious symptoms and any emerging infectious disease."

16 News Now learned what health care providers are doing to protect patients.

If you think you're hearing about the new illness from Wuhan, China, for the first time, the coronavirus is nothing new. There are actually many different mild strains, but some strains, including the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), can be more dangerous.

“When it gets more severe, that's when you'd expect a more severe cough and the development with difficulty with breathing. And then fevers, because it's an infection. Then, ultimately, if the virus was severe enough, it could cause problems with your blood pressure and cause you to get dehydrated,” South Bend Clinic Dr Bob Cassady said.

You might have heard of some of these more severe strains like SARS (SARS-CoV), which had an outbreak in the early 2000s, and MERS (MERS-CoV), which broke out around 2012.

“Sometimes if there's a lot of interaction between humans and animals, the viruses can evolve and then spread into our bodies. Again, if it's not something we've encountered before and we haven't developed an immunity to it through its memory, things it's encountered through its life, it just may be new to us and we're not ready to fight it yet,” Cassady said.

While there have only been five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, the disease has killed more than 100 people in China.

Beacon Health System says in a statement, "We are actively monitoring the situation and latest recommendations, sharing information with healthcare providers, reinforcing the importance of travel screening, and educating staff regarding the necessary infection prevention measures. Beacon maintains a constant state of readiness for response to patients with infectious symptoms and any emerging infectious disease”.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that most people will contract a less severe strain of the coronavirus at some point in their lives, but this new strain is being viewed as a serious public health threat.

The CDC says they expect more cases in the coming days, and given what has previously happened with SARS and MERS, person-to-person spread is likely to occur in the U.S.

