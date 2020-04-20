Beacon Medical Group offering more in-person care

Beacon Medical Group's mission is to provide in-person primary and special team care to those who need it most. Over the past month, there has been very little of that.

COVID-19...the reason why but on Monday, Beacon decided to boost its in-person care at all of its 70-plus physician offices, which had limited over the last several weeks. However, Beacon Medical Group President Dr. Vince Henderson says it comes with some strict safety guidelines.

"We're asking that our patients call our offices first. We're also taping our waiting room off so that we have the appropriate amount of distance," Henderson says.

As as precaution, Beacon staff will be required to have their temperatures taken twice-a-day.

In effort with maintaining state safety guidelines, patients with an appointment may be asked to wait inside their vehicles to help reduce the number of individuals in each office.

Walk-ins are not encouraged. However, anyone who arrives without a phone call will be taken through a screening process and given a mask before being allowed inside.

"Those patients are actually screened through the vestibule. We determine whether or not they have respiratory symptoms," Henderson says.

If the patient shows any sign of respiratory symptoms , the patient could be directed to a teleheath or a virtual screening call from home, or be directed to a nearby hospital for treatment depending on the severity of the patient's condition.

The patient could also be directed for screening and (or) treatment inside a trailer located outside three of the following Beacon Medical Group locations:

- 1815 E Ireland Rd, South Bend, IN 46614

- 6913 N Main St Suite 300, Granger, IN 46530

- 3301 Co Rd 6 East, Elkhart, IN 46514

"Within a couple of facilities, County Road 6, the Main Street office, as well as the Ireland Road office,we have the ability to send them over to a trailer that allows us to see them if they have illness where we have a greater level of protection," Henderson says.

A level of protection Dr. Henderson says is also needed for patients who require in-person non-COVID 19 care.

"We know that diabetes doesn't stop, hypertension doesn't stop. We have to make sure that we are taking care of patients," Henderson says.

Offices will be open from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who is seeking medical care from Beacon Medical Group is asked to call in first before arriving in person.