Beacon Health's 'Mobile Clinic' tests hundreds for coronavirus

In just 3 weeks, more than 700 people have been tested for coronavirus with Beacon Health's Mobile Testing Clinic.

The 'Mobile Clinic' is serving different locations in St. Joe and Elkhart counties on a daily basis.

With Beacon moving into the neighborhood---it creates an opportunity for more people to have access to testing, without exposing others in a hospital waiting room.

Health officials are saying it's been very successful.

Dr. Kate Callaghan, Chief Resident at the Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program, says, “We are seeing multiple positive cases with every one of these mobile clinics that we do.”