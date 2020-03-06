Beacon Health temporarily limits visitor access at hospitals

Beacon Health System is temporarily changing its visitor guidelines at four area hospitals due to the spread of coronavirus and flu.

They’re asking that patients have only one or two healthy visitors over the age of 18 at any given time.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beacon Health System as of late Friday afternoon.

From Beacon Health System:

Effective immediately, Beacon Health System has temporarily changed its visitor guidelines for patients receiving care at any of Beacon’s four area hospitals.

To ensure the safest possible environment for all patients and visitors, Beacon asks that patients have only one or two healthy visitors over the age of 18 at any given time.

Beacon encourages those visitors looking to connect with loved ones receiving care at Beacon Granger Hospital, Community Hospital of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital to do so remotely through digital channels such as Facetime or Snapchat instead of an in-person visit.

The Beacon staff will work with patients to ensure they’re able to connect. Free Wi-Fi is available in patient rooms and throughout Beacon’s facilities.

With your help, we will ensure your loved one has the support they need from family and friends, while maintaining a safe environment for all our patients, visitors and staff.



