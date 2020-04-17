Beacon Health offers free testing during snow

The Goodwill store on Western Avenue in South Bend saw a big turnout for their mobile coronavirus testing site.

You can see healthcare workers were out in the wild weather this morning helping to get people tested for free and the parking lot was packed.

These testing sites are designed to reach those who are under-served or may not have insurance.

If you were tested on Friday, they expect your results to be back, within a week.

There are plans for additional mobile testing sites.

The next will be Monday from 12 p.m until 3 p.m. at the Harrison Primary Center in South Bend.

