Beacon Health offering free COVID-19 testing

Beacon Health is making sure testing for the coronavirus is available to everyone.

"If you've been in contact or had a loved one in close contact who has had coronavirus, you are at higher risk and we would like to know, you would like to know, whether or not you are indeed positive for that disease," Dr. Vince Henderson says. He's the President of Beacon Health.

At Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist church in South Bend hundreds turned out for a drive up COVID -19 test.

"If you have any fever cough or sore throat or other respiratory symptoms you are at risk for having COVID-19 and we thing you should be tested," Dr Henderson says.

Getting access to testing, to reach under-served populations, even those without insurance.

"We'll actually take the test while your in your car you don't even have to leave your vehicle and then after that you'll leave and we'll contact you by your preferred route within a week with the test results," Dr Henderson adds.

And if you missed today, they have plans for more testing sites in the future. On Friday from 12-3pm you can head to Goodwill at 1805 W. Western Avenue in South Bend for another round of free testing.

