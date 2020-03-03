Beacon Health System is ready to take patients with coronavirus

Officials in Washington state now confirm nine deaths related to the coronavirus.

All of the deaths so far involve elderly patients or patients with underlying health issues.

While there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beacon Health System, staff members at more than 70 sites are preparing for critically ill patients who may test positive for the virus.

"In each one of those sites, our staff are prepared to see a patient, triage them and put them in isolation," chief clinical officer Sam El-Dalati said.

Isolation rooms, otherwise known as negative air flow rooms, are important because the room circulation sucks air form the outside into the room.

"And then filters that air through a conduit so that it doesn't go back out into where the other patient-care areas are. So, what that does is it prevents any droplets from being shed or coughed or sneezed by a patient from exiting into the corridors of the hospital or the emergency room," El-Dalati said.

Providers will wear a special mask so they have a comfortable air flow around them. The mask filters virus particles and allows the air to recirculate inside the mask.

El-Dalat said the vast majority of people who have coronavirus can tolerate the infection but said the elderly and those with underlying immune conditions are most at risk.

Symptoms include coughing, a sore throat and fever.

If you have trouble breathing, call the emergency room.

"We do not just want them to show up, because when they show up unannounced and unprepared for, they put all our other patients at risk and our providers," El-Dalati said.

Health professionals say during this outbreak, it is especially important to wash your hands and minimize hand contact and even physical contact until the virus passes.

