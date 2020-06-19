Beacon Health System employees kneel in solidarity against racism

Employees at Beacon Health System gathered outside of their hospitals for a moment of silence against racism.

Those who joined knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds-- the amount of time George Floyd spent on the ground with a knee on his neck.

Today's event was in support of "White Coats for Black Lives" movement, which is a medical student-run organization aiming to end racism in medicine and promote the well-being of people of color.

Dr. Vincent Henderson, President of Beacon Medical Group, said it was tough to be on the ground.

“Black lives matter, not just black lives,” Dr. Henerson said. “We're in healthcare, all lives matter. We need ot highlight disparities so we can try to improve them.”

Beacon Health System says they hope today served as an expression of their commitment to stand with their patients, fellow caregivers and community.

