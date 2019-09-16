Beacon Health System adds transport teams, vehicles

Beacon Health System is expanding its transport teams and vehicles, including the addition of five new ambulances and 60 transport positions.

Officials with Beacon Health say it will help them keep up with the demand for critical care transport.

"There has always been an existing volume of patients that have been using ambulances," director of air and ground transport Rod Logan said. "The biggest need that we're trying to fulfill is the need for basically mobile [intensive care unit]-type care."

Transport teams were out training Monday, and MedFlight also made appearance.

