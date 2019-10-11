Beacon Granger Hospital prepares to open its doors

The first small acute care hospital in the region is ready to open its doors.

Community leaders joined administrators and staff to celebrate the completion of construction of the new $25.8 million Beacon Granger Hospital Friday.

Inside, you will find state-of-the-art technology, along with a window-oriented, top-of-the-line design.

The facility contains a 16-bed emergency department with sophisticated imaging and diagnostic equipment, as well as eight in-patient beds.

Beacon Granger will offer imaging and diagnostic services, including X-ray, CT scanning and ultrasound.

The one-story hospital is designed to streamline around-the-clock emergency care and treatment for patients conveniently close to home.

“We have been involved for many months putting together what we think is the best services and equipment and experience that can do good in this community,” Beacon Health System Medical Director Nicole Riordan said.

While an official grand opening date has yet to be announced, administrators say they expect to open Beacon Granger Hospital in the coming weeks.

