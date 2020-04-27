Beacon launches mobile COVID-19 testing sites

Beacon is setting up mobile coronavirus testing sites. These clinics will be testing people who have symptoms.

You do not need a doctor's note to get tested however you will be screened to make sure you have symptoms and can be tested.

All you need is a driver’s license and insurance information. However, it's important to note that insurance is not required as testing is free.

If you have symptoms and need to get tested.

You can go to 'Prairie Street Mennonite Church' tomorrow from 12-3pm in Elkhart.

On Wednesday ----you can go to Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in South Bend from 12-3pm.