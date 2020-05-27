Beach rules are becoming stricter after drawing large holiday crowds

Footage of beach goers ignoring physical distancing guidelines still in place during the reopening process is making a big wave.

Some parks and recreation departments are stepping up their patrolling, while others, appear to be turning a blind eye.

As Michiana continues to heat up, beaches are packed and park officials are responding differently.

At Washington Park in Michigan City, there were no signs with physical-distancing restrictions and lifeguards were not seen.

Up the coast at Silver Beach in St. Joseph, park rangers are present to monitor the number of people present and enforce physical distancing guidelines.

And in New Buffalo, Parks Director Kristin Damico says they're asking lifeguards to assist in efforts to encourage physical distancing and for beachgoers to have common sense.

“We're just asking people to respect social distancing and be respectful of other people,” Damico said. “Right now we have signs up that say practice social distancing. We have lifeguards letting me know if people are overcrowding. Last weekend I had to shut the parking lot down to try and do some crowd control.”

We've reached out to several police departments, as well as parks and recreation departments, and they all say the same thing-- they're hoping people use their best judgment and follow the guidelines in place.

