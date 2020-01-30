Battle Creek Police: Missing family believed to be in Colorado

Authorities in Battle Creek believe a missing family of four may be in Colorado.

They're searching for 7-year-old Bentley Dunkleberger and 9-year-old Karley Marie Dunkleberger, who has autism. Karley Marie and Bentley have been missing since Jan. 9.

The children are believed to be with their parents, Dennis and Rebecca Dunkleberger. An endangered missing advisory for the family was issued last week.

Battle Creek Police said they have information the family may be in the Denver area. Police have contacted Colorado police, who are now looking for the family.

The parents canceled appointments with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, likely related to a pending neglect case involving the children.

The parents have a history of drug use and "violent tendencies when together."

The family was last seen in a black 2013 Kia Sorento with Michigan license plate 4LUZ90.

Anyone with information on where the missing Dunkelbergers are is encouraged to contact Battle Creek police at 269-966-3375.

