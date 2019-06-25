Batman washes windows at Beacon Children's Hospital

The Caped Crusader was seen at a Michiana hospital Tuesday. You could say he was making sure no bad guys were around while putting a smile on children's faces.

Patients and doctors spotted Batman at Beacon Children's Hospital in South Bend. He was cleaning the windows outside of the building.

People watched the Dark Knight go to every window to say hi to the kids getting medical treatment at the pediatrics unit.

When asked about how he felt afterward, he said he felt great.

"[I] couldn't feel any better," said Nathan Butler, who occupied the suit. "It's not about sweeping the streets off or cleaning the windows, it's about making the kids smile. Batman's got all kinds of jobs, not just cleaning up the streets or windows; it's about making these beautiful kids smile inside."

Batman also said that seeing the kids smile and making them happy to see him really made his day.

