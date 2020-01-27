Basilica holds memorial Mass for Notre Dame student Annrose Jerry

The University of Notre Dame community gathered at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart to remember 21-year old Annrose Jerry, whose body was found in St. Mary's Lake Friday morning.

16 News Now learned more about how the community mourned the Notre Dame senior.

There are more than 1,000 seats inside the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Notre Dame's campus. All of them were filled to honor Jerry's life.

"I want to welcome in a very special way Mr. and Mrs. Jerry, Annrose's parents, her aunts and uncles, her family members and friends who are here with us. It means so much," Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins said.

Jerry went missing Tuesday before a statewide Silver Alert went out two days later. Then, on Friday morning, emergency crews pulled Jerry's body from Saint Mary's Lake, not far from where she was last seen.

"Tonight we gather to remember a beloved member of our community, Annrose Jerry. A loving family, a deep faith, a second-semester senior with acceptance already into graduate school. Just 21 years old, Annrose's life came to an end," the Rev. Pete McCormick said.

Not only did friends, family and fellow students fill the Basilica for Jerry's memorial, but some also waited outside when there were no seats left, honoring a cherished member of the Notre Dame community.

Jerry's autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning. St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann initially reported there were no signs of trauma.

