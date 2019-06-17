Baseball fans flock to Four Winds Field for Fan Fest

Baseball fans flocked to Four Winds Field for festivities kicking off Tuesday's Midwest League All-Star Game.

Fans had the opportunity for autograph sessions with both All-Star teams and former Chicago Cubs players such as Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins and Mitch Williams.

Fans were even allowed on the field to play catch and take pictures with the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series trophy.

Any baseball fan can tell you that there's just something special about being at a baseball stadium for All Star week.

“It’s pretty cool, pretty awesome,” fan Walter Slaughter said. “It’s not something fans get to do very much so it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome. Just something that fans like myself and my son dream about you know being about all-star festivities and things like that.”

The Home Run Derby took place right after Fan Fest.

