Baroda Township cancels July 3 Fireworks show

Officials in Baroda Township announced on Monday that their July 3 Fireworks show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The township says they made the decision over concern for the health and safety of people participating in the event, as well as first responders in the community.

"I am disappointed, as I am sure thousands of residents and visitors will be too," says Fire Chief and Fireworks Chairman Larry Klug.

A statement from the township can be found below.

Baroda Township Statement

It is with great sadness that we announce that the Baroda July 3rd Fireworks is cancelled due to the continuing uncertainty of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Baroda Township Board made the decision with concern for the health and safety of the participants and our Community’s First Responders that organize the event. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of our wonderful community and those that visit us on July 3rd. After discussions with leaders of the Baroda Fire Department, Baroda-Lake Police Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department; it is evident that given the sheer numbers of people who attend this annual event, they cannot ensure proper social distancing and the safety and health of residents, visitor and emergency responders during this event.

The Baroda Fire Department and the July 3rd Fireworks Committee thanks all of those that work so hard year after year to make July 3rd Fireworks a success in Baroda. We hope everyone is able to stay in good health and enjoy the summer ahead.