Barnaby's 50th anniversary celebration capped-off with classic cars

Barnaby's in downtown South Bend is wrapping up their week-long 50th birthday celebration by bringing in some classic cars.

They called it 'Cruise-in Sunday'.

There were Chevys, Fords, and a lot of Studebakers parked near Barnaby's as dozens of car enthusiasts brought out their hot rods.

Many said that they're here to celebrate one of their favorite pizza spots.

Car owners said that it's always nice to chat and mingle with other people who have a passion for their classic car.

"'Wrench-turners' I like to call them like myself, and we all have our own special cars that we tinker on. We talk shop all the time," said car enthusiast Bill Binder.

"It's been a blessing to have this business. I'm second generation and hopefully my daughter will pass it on to the third generation. We want to thank our customers and loyal staff for 50 years here in downtown South Bend," said Barnaby's downtown owner John Stratigos.

John says his family has been running the Barnaby's on Jefferson since his parents George and Ruby opened up shop in 1969.