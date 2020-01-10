Bare Hands Brewery back on track to open in downtown South Bend

Plans to bring a brew pub and full-service restaurant to downtown South Bend have been revived.

Bare Hands Brewery first announced plans to set up shop in the former Gates garage on West Wayne Street in the summer of 2016. Last year, the city went to court to protest what it considered a lack of progress.

The approval Thursday on a new property purchase agreement puts the project back on track.

Bare Hands bought the building for $1 and has agreed to spend at least $455,000 on building improvements.

Construction is set to start in the next six months, and finish 18 months thereafter.

