Barber on the move after 30 years of hair cutting near ND campus

He is known simply as Armando and he’s become quite a local legend after cutting hair near the Notre Dame campus for six decades.

The follicles keep falling to the floor like sands through the hourglass at Armando’s Barber Shop off Edison Road at S.R. 23 in South Bend.

Armando Femia has been cutting hair for 61 years now, the last 15 with his son Chris, and the heads just keep coming--including a would-be head of state.

“Pete (Buttigieg), I was cutting Pete's hair since before he was the mayor you know, so now he's the presidential candidate and you know, to me just Pete,” said Chris Femia.

The list of heads also include a long line of head football coaches at Notre Dame. “Famous people that I, you know I just, all the coaches at Notre Dame. To me the best were Ara and Lou Holtz. Most classy people that I had, coaches,” Armando Femia recalled.

While the shop at the south edge of campus has been Armando’s home base for the past 30 years, he has been known to take his shears and his show on the road. “I go any place they want me to go. As a matter of fact one time,

talk about many years ago, I had to (go to) Chicago cut Ara Parseghian’s hair.”

Armando continued, “I went to Indianapolis to cut Joe Kernan’s hair at the house and those are memories that you will never forget.”

Governor Kernan even presented Armando with the Sagamore of the Wabash—the state’s highest award for distinguished service.

The award is on display with many signed rewards for a job well done from the likes of Bobby Knight, Jeff Samardzija, Rick Mirer, Lee Corso, Joe Montana and Tony Rice.

“We B.S. a lot with the customers and they love that. It’s part of the business,” Armando said.

Armando’s business seems to have a level of customer loyalty that others can only dream off.

WNDU photographer Eric Walton has been a hair club member since 1975.

At age 80, Armando is not retiring—but he is changing locations. While he’ll continue to cut hair for now he’s also passing the torch to Chris.

Armando’s will close on January 1st and reopen January 7th at its new location at 802 E. LaSalle in South Bend.

