Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes dozens of locations

Bar Louie has filed for bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations, but the Mishawaka restaurant is still expected to move into a new building this spring.

The Mishawaka Bar Louie is currently located at University Park Mall, but the restaurant is scheduled to move into a three-story building in the GrandView development at Cleveland and Gumwood.

Bar Louie has more than 90 locations across the country, but they've recently shuttered 38 underperforming restaurants, according to CNN.

"Bar Louie (University Park Mall)" posted the following message on their Facebook page:



Bar Louie Mishawaka is alive and well and we're excited to move into our new location at Cleveland and Gumwood later this spring. Locally, we are coming off one of our stronger years since opening in 2008 and expect to take the brand to the next level in our new location. We hope to build off our 11-plus years of success in the market with the new three-story location complete with a dance floor, banquet facilities and a rooftop bar as the restaurant anchor of Phase II of the GrandView development. While Sun Capital decided to close 38 underperforming corporate locations, it still leaves more than 90 great stores nationwide, including our three franchised locations which are very healthy and looking forward to continued success for years to come.



