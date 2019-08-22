Band of the Fighting Irish embarks on annual marchout

The Notre Dame marching band is a sure and easy-on-the-ears sight that shows that football season is just days away on Notre Dame's campus.

On Thursday, the Band of the Fighting Irish hit the pavement for their annual marchout to start the school year.

It's the 174th year for the oldest college band in the land.

Veterans and band hopefuls both marched Thursdays. The hopefuls are auditioning over the next four days to earn their spots.

The Band of the Fighting Irish predates the Irish football team by more than four decades and has played at every Irish home game since the first one in 1887.

