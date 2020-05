Residents at ‘The Village at Arborwood Senior Community’ were paid a special visit to cheer them up during the pandemic.

James Melnychuk took a stroll around the building, playing bagpipes for the residents and putting a smile on their face.

His career spans four decades, playing all around the country, but today, he found himself playing in front of residents who have often felt lonely during the pandemic.

