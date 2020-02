The Backstreet Boys just announced a new North American tour that will bring the popular boy band to several cities close to Michiana, including Chicago and Indianapolis.

Clarkston, Michigan – July 23

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – July 28

Indianapolis, Indiana – July 31

Chicago, Illinois – August 1

St. Louis, Missouri – August 2

You can find a full list of concerts at backstreetboys.com/events